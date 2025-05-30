TriSalus Life Sciences Appoints David Patience To Succeed James Young As CFO

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) announced Friday the appointment of David Patience as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Patience succeeds James Young, who stepped down for personal reasons effective May 30, 2025.

Dan Giordano, Vice President of Finance for TriSalus, will serve as acting Chief Financial Officer during the transition period. Young remains available to the Company to support an orderly transition.

Patience joins TriSalus from Accelerate Diagnostics, where he served as CFO since 2023. Prior to his time at Accelerate, Patience held positions with Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division, Continental Advisors equity group, and various financial research roles at Nuveen Investments.

