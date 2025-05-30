Markets
TLSI

TriSalus Life Sciences Appoints David Patience To Succeed James Young As CFO

May 30, 2025 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) announced Friday the appointment of David Patience as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Patience succeeds James Young, who stepped down for personal reasons effective May 30, 2025.

Dan Giordano, Vice President of Finance for TriSalus, will serve as acting Chief Financial Officer during the transition period. Young remains available to the Company to support an orderly transition.

Patience joins TriSalus from Accelerate Diagnostics, where he served as CFO since 2023. Prior to his time at Accelerate, Patience held positions with Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division, Continental Advisors equity group, and various financial research roles at Nuveen Investments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.