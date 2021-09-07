Tripwire CEO Steps Down After Supporting Texas Anti-abortion Law

(RTTNews) - John Gibson, the CEO of Tripwire Interactive, has stepped down from the top position in the company after tweeting in support of a Texas anti-abortion law, which received huge backlash.

On Monday, Tripwire announced that Gibson has "stepped down," with co-founding member Alan Wilson to take over as interim CEO.

"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company," Tripwire said in a statement. "His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment."

The new Texas abortion law "effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy." On September 4, Gibson tweeted in support of the anti-abortion measures.

"Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat," Gibson tweeted. "As an entertainer I don't get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."

However, Gibson's comments received heavy backlash on the social median and across the video game industry. Shipwright Studios, a game co-developer, announced that it was canceling existing contracts with Tripwire. "We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure. We will begin the cancellation of our existing contracts effective immediately," the company said in a statement.

