Tripp Investments Alters Stake in Betmakers

Tripp Investments Pty Ltd has announced a change in its substantial holding in Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, highlighting shifts in shareholder dynamics. This move is indicative of potential strategic adjustments within Betmakers, which may attract attention from investors monitoring stock market activities.

