TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GWTH BDC Earnings Results: $TPVG Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GWTH BDC ($TPVG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $25,750,000, missing estimates of $27,067,056 by $-1,317,056.
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GWTH BDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GWTH BDC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,118,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,255,821
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 846,716 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,977,814
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 122,039 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $900,647
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 96,605 shares (+202.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $712,944
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 77,551 shares (+180.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $572,326
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 77,534 shares (+67.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $572,200
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 69,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $515,101
