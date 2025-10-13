Is TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TPVG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.82 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.38. TPVG's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.52 and as low as 4.64, with a median of 5.88, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that TPVG has a P/B ratio of 0.72. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TPVG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.91. Over the past 12 months, TPVG's P/B has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TPVG has a P/S ratio of 2.16. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.18.

Finally, investors should note that TPVG has a P/CF ratio of 6.87. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.16. Within the past 12 months, TPVG's P/CF has been as high as 35.21 and as low as -31.61, with a median of 9.12.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TPVG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

