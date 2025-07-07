TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Symbol: TPVG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.17, changing hands as high as $7.22 per share. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPVG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPVG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.53 per share, with $9.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.23.

