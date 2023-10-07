TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (FRA:6JS) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 11.01

The average one-year price target for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (FRA:6JS) has been revised to 11.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 10.28 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.47 to a high of 13.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.53% from the latest reported closing price of 9.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6JS is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.89% to 5,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JS by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JS by 891.44% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JS by 10.15% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6JS by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JS by 22.75% over the last quarter.

