TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TPVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.66, the dividend yield is 7.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPVG was $18.66, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.25 and a 51.09% increase over the 52 week low of $12.35.

TPVG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). TPVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports TPVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.75%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPVG as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 3.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TPVG at 2.44%.

