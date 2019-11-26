TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TPVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TPVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.67, the dividend yield is 9.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPVG was $14.67, representing a -14.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.17 and a 43.12% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

TPVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports TPVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.11%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.