TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TPVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TPVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.34, the dividend yield is 10.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPVG was $13.34, representing a -11.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.99 and a 376.43% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

TPVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports TPVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .97%, compared to an industry average of -14.9%.

