TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 260% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPVG was $14.99, representing a 0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.92 and a 435.36% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

TPVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports TPVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.1%, compared to an industry average of -4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.