TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TPVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.71, the dividend yield is 8.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPVG was $16.71, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.80 and a 75.89% increase over the 52 week low of $9.50.

TPVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports TPVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.83%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TPVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TPVG as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (TPVG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 19.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TPVG at 2.19%.

