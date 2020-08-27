Dividends
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TPVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that TPVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.87, the dividend yield is 12.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPVG was $11.87, representing a -30.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.17 and a 323.93% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

TPVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports TPVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.3%, compared to an industry average of -16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TPVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

