TriplePoint upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette

November 07, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Keefe Bruyette upgraded TriplePoint Venture (TPVG) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $7.50, down from $8, post the Q3 report. The firm cites valuation, credit improvement, and the fee waiver commitment to cover the dividend through 2025 for the upgrade. While TriplePoint still has some challenged investments to work through, the stock appropriately reflects the risk remaining in the portfolio and the riskier dividend in 2026, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

