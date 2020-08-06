TriplePoint (TPVG) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Costs Rise

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s TPVG shares gained 1.8% in after-hours trading, following the release of second-quarter 2020 results. Net investment income of 38 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. However, the bottom line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter.



The results benefited from an increase in total investment income and a strong balance sheet position. Further, decent portfolio activity was a tailwind. However, higher expenses hurt the same to some extent.



Net investment income of $11.5 million grew 14% from the prior-year quarter.

Total Investment Income & Expenses Rise

Total investment and other income amounted to $23.8 million, up 26% year over year, reflecting higher interest income from investments. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.5 million.



Total operating expenses jumped 39% year over year to $12.3 million. The increase reflected a rise in almost all expense components, except for income incentive fee.

Strong Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2020, TriplePoint’s net asset value was $13.17 per share compared with $13.34 on Dec 31, 2019.



The company had $165 million in liquidity — consisting of $23 million in cash and restricted cash, and $142 million available capacity under the revolving credit facilities — as of Jun 30, 2020.



As of Jun 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $718.8 million, up from $684.1 million on Dec 31, 2019.

Total Portfolio Value & New Commitments

The fair value of TriplePoint’s total investment portfolio was $692.9 million as of Jun 30, 2020, up from $496 million on Jun 30, 2019.



As of Jun 30, 2020, TriplePoint held debt investments with 37 portfolio companies, warrants in 61 portfolio companies and equity investments in 21 portfolio companies.



In the reported quarter, the company closed $13.9 million in new debt commitments to four portfolio companies and funded $20.5 million in debt investments to seven portfolio companies. Further, it had $25.1 million of principal prepayments and $12.1 million of scheduled principal amortization.

Our Take

TriplePoint’s investment income is expected to improve, driven by the rise in demand for customized financing, going forward. However, elevated expenses may hurt the bottom line.

