TriplePoint (TPVG) Stock Falls on Q3 Earnings Miss, Costs Up

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s TPVG shares lost 10.5% following the release of third-quarter 2019 results. Its net investment income per share of 29 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. Also, the bottom line declined 37% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were hurt by a decline in total investment and other income along with rise in expenses. However, the company’s balance sheet position and portfolio activity remained strong in the quarter.



Net investment income of $7.1 million for the reported quarter was lower than the prior-year quarter’s figure of $10 million.



Total Investment Income Declines, Expenses Rise



Total investment and other income amounted to $15.7 million, down 11.2% year over year. The fall reflected a decrease in interest income from investments and other income. Also, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.3 million.



Total operating expenses increased 11.9% year over year to $8.6 million. The increase reflected a rise in almost all expense components, except for income incentive fee.



Balance Sheet Strong



As of Sep 30, 2019, TriplePoint’s net asset value was $13.47 per share compared with $13.50 as of Dec 31, 2018.



The company had $189.8 million in liquidity, consisting of $60.6 million in cash and $129.2 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities, as of Sep 30, 2019.



As of Sep 30, 2019, total assets amounted to $591.1 million, up from $467.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Total Portfolio Value & New Commitments



The fair value of TriplePoint’s total investment portfolio was $526 million as of Sep 30, 2019, up from $351.3 million as of Sep 30, 2018.



In the reported quarter, the company closed $81.2 million in new debt commitments and funded $84.7 million in debt investments.



Our Take



TriplePoint’s investment income is expected to improve, driven by the rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy, going forward. However, elevated expenses (witnessed in the reported quarter as well) may hurt the bottom line.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



