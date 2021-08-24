Triple-S Management To Be Bought By GuideWell In $900 Mln Cash Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS), a health care services company in Puerto Rico, announced Tuesday its agreement to be acquired by GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp., a health solutions company and parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc.

Under the deal terms, GuideWell will acquire all Triple-S Management stock for $36.00 per share in cash. The transaction's equity value is approximately $900 million.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Triple-S shares were gaining around 44.3 percent to trade at $34.90.

The per share price represents a premium of approximately 49% to Triple-S Management's 90-day volume-weighted average trading price.

The transaction will be completed through a merger of a newly created subsidiary of GuideWell with and into Triple-S Management, with Triple-S Management as the surviving corporation.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to satisfaction of normal closing conditions, including customary state and federal regulatory review and approval as well as approval by Triple-S Management shareholders.

Upon the deal closure, Triple-S Management will become a subsidiary of GuideWell and will continue to be led by its current management team while operating under the Triple-S Management brand.

The agreement was unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors.

Triple-S Management serves more than 1 million consumers in Puerto Rico. GuideWell, a not-for-profit mutual holding company, serves more than 45 million people in 45 states.

