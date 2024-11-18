News & Insights

Triple Point VCT Plc Cancels Shares, Updates Capital Structure

November 18, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC (GB:TPV) has released an update.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 84,409 Venture Shares at a price of 90.83 pence each, resulting in a total issued share capital of 78,077,015 shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively and may influence shareholder voting rights calculations. Investors interested in venture capital trusts may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s financial strategies and market position.

