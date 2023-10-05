Triple Point Social Housing Reit (LSE:SOHO) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Triple Point Social Housing Reit (LSE:SOHO) has been revised to 56.10 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.56% from the latest reported closing price of 49.40 / share.

Triple Point Social Housing Reit Maintains 11.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triple Point Social Housing Reit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOHO is 0.02%, an increase of 31.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 4,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,724K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 35.84% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 882K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 36.95% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 508K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 348K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 54.84% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 202K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 20.14% over the last quarter.

