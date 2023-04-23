Triple Point Social Housing Reit (LSE:SOHO) Price Target Decreased by 35.71% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Triple Point Social Housing Reit (LSE:SOHO) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an decrease of 35.71% from the prior estimate of 71.40 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.20% from the latest reported closing price of 50.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triple Point Social Housing Reit. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOHO is 0.02%, a decrease of 33.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 3,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,754K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 31.11% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 819K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 27.89% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 508K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 205K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 19.86% over the last quarter.

IFGL - iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 17.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHO by 30.94% over the last quarter.

