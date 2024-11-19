Triple Point Energy Announces Major Shareholding Change

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (GB:TENT) has released an update.

Triple Point Energy Transition PLC has reported a change in its major holdings, with JM Finn & Co now holding 4.6894% of voting rights, totaling 4,690,095 shares. This shift highlights a transfer out of stock, reflecting potential strategic moves within the company’s shareholder base as of November 18, 2024.

