News & Insights

Stocks

Triple Point Energy Announces Major Shareholding Change

November 19, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (GB:TENT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Triple Point Energy Transition PLC has reported a change in its major holdings, with JM Finn & Co now holding 4.6894% of voting rights, totaling 4,690,095 shares. This shift highlights a transfer out of stock, reflecting potential strategic moves within the company’s shareholder base as of November 18, 2024.

For further insights into GB:TENT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.