Triple Point Energy Announces Major Shareholding Change

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (GB:TENT) has released an update.
Triple Point Energy Transition PLC has reported a change in its major holdings, with JM Finn & Co now holding 4.6894% of voting rights, totaling 4,690,095 shares. This shift highlights a transfer out of stock, reflecting potential strategic moves within the company’s shareholder base as of November 18, 2024.
