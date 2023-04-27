Triple-Leveraged Bond ETFs Gaining Favor

In a recent Bloomberg article, Katherine Greenfield discussed the growing popularity of triple-leveraged bond ETFs. It’s somewhat surprising given that the bond market is coming off its most volatile year in 2022 in decades given the challenges posed by rising rates and sky-high inflation.

Further, bond investors tend to be more conservative and favor the asset class, because it is less volatile than equities. Similarly, there has been an uptick on call and put buying on fixed income ETFs as well. To compare, there were 827,000 contracts traded on the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF in 2013, while there have been more than 2.2 million contracts traded on the same ETF this year.

Overall, there are 15 leveraged fixed income ETFs, listed in the US. Total assets have climbed to $3.5 billion with the largest being the 20-Year Treasury Bull 3x which provides exposure to longer-term Treasuries and uses derivatives to track its underlying index. So far, this ETF has already seen $720 million in inflows, nearly eclipsing last year’s total of $783 million. According to Greenfield, the inflows into leveraged fixed income ETFs are likely due to retail traders, while the spike in options activity can be attributed to institutional investors.

Finsum: Leveraged fixed income ETFs are experiencing massive inflows, while options activity on fixed income ETFs is also soaring. .

fixed income

advisors

active etfs

bonds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.