Triple Flag to buy peer Maverix Metals

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc MMX.TO said on Thursday its shareholders have agreed to a cash and stock deal with royalty firm Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp TFPM.TO.

Under the deal, shareholders of Maverix will receive either $3.92 per share in cash or 0.360 of a common share of Triple Flag per Maverix share held, the company said.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

