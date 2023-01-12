US Markets
Triple Flag to buy peer Maverix Metals

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc MMX.TO said on Thursday its shareholders have agreed to a cash and stock deal with royalty firm Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp TFPM.TO.

Under the deal, shareholders of Maverix will receive either $3.92 per share in cash or 0.360 of a common share of Triple Flag per Maverix share held, the company said.

