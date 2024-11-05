Triple Flag Reports Record Q3 Results and Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFPM) has released an update.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. reported record-breaking results for Q3 2024, with significant increases in revenue and operating cash flow, driven by strong sales from key assets. The company also announced a dividend and highlighted its inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which expands its investor reach.

