Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals said on February 21, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.21 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $12.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=66).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.95% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Triple Flag Precious Metals is 17.72. The forecasts range from a low of 11.24 to a high of $24.14. The average price target represents an increase of 43.95% from its latest reported closing price of 12.31.

The projected annual revenue for Triple Flag Precious Metals is 184MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 133,816K shares representing 66.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 3,567K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,527K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 10.64% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,240K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 2,751K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares, representing a decrease of 19.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 20.92% over the last quarter.

