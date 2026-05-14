Triple Flag Precious Metals (MUN:3Y0) Price Target Increased by 33.15% to 38.14

The average one-year price target for Triple Flag Precious Metals (MUN:3Y0) has been revised to 38,14 € / share. This is an increase of 33.15% from the prior estimate of 28,65 € dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32,38 € to a high of 47,90 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.73% from the latest reported closing price of 30,10 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triple Flag Precious Metals. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 15.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3Y0 is 0.24%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 179,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 133,816K shares representing 64.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 3,239K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares , representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3Y0 by 77.49% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,787K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing an increase of 14.01%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,552K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,524K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3Y0 by 0.22% over the last quarter.

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