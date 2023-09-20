Triple Digit Tuesday Rally from Hog Futures

Hog prices ended the Tuesday session $0.92 to $1.82 higher. That left the October contract at a net $1.71 gain for the week through the first two trading sessions. USDA’s National Average Morning Base Hog price for Tuesday fell 5 cents to $77.81. The 9/15 CME Lean Hog Index dropped by 12 cents to $86.81.

Pork cutout futures settled $1.17 to $1.60 higher on the day. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday increased 17 cents to $101.13. USDA estimates the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 484k head. That sets the week’s running total at 969,000, or +24k wk/wk and +2k from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $84.850, up $1.600,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $76.250, up $1.825

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $95.875, up $1.450,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

