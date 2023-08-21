Triple Digit Strength for AM Cotton

Cotton futures are starting off the week with morning gains of as much as 148 points. Thinly traded October cotton futures were up 17 points on Friday, but December closed 2 points higher. The outside markets were supportive, with the Dollar Index backing down after a sharp rise on Thursday. Crude oil was higher on both Thursday and Friday, but still down for the week.

The Commitment of Traders report on Friday afternoon showed the managed money crowd adding 1,866 contracts to their net long during the week ending 8/15, putting it at 33,796 contracts on Tuesday.

The Cotlook A Index was 50 points lower to 95.15 cents/lb on 8/17. The AWP for cotton was updated to 71.14 cents/lb on Thursday, up 89 points from the previous week and in effect through next Thursday.

Oct 23 Cotton closed at 84.53, up 17 points, currently up 148 points

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 83.63, up 2 points, currently up 134 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 83.54, down 4 points, currently up 122 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

