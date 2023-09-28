Triple Digit Rebound for Cattle Market

Live cattle futures were back up by 0.8% to 1.2% on Thursday. The Dec contract was up $2.25 for the day, limiting the week’s pullback to 92 cents. USDA confirmed Thursday cash sales from $183 to $185, reporting the bulk of Southern trade near $183 and Northern trade near $184.

Feeder cattle futures also firmed up on Thursday with $0.80 to $2.87 gains for the day. October feeders are still at a net $4.42 loss for the week. September feeder cattle went off the board at $252.32. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $252.20 on 9/27, down by $1.07.

USDA’s FAS reported 17,745 MT of beef was booked during the week that ended 9/21. That was a 4-wk high and was 17% above the same week last year. Shipments were reported at 15,247 MT for a yearly total of 600k MT. That remains 12% behind last year’s pace.

The afternoon Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice boxes increased 56 cents to $301.51 and Select was down by $1.07 to $277.44. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 505,000 head for the week through Thursday. That is 7k head more than last week’s pace, but trails the same week last year by 2k head.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $186.500, up $1.600,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $190.425, up $2.250,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $194.625, up $2.225,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.725, up $2.475

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $257.675, up $2.875

