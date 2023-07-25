News & Insights

Triple Digit Rally in Cotton

July 25, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

The nearby cotton market ended Tuesday just ~10 points off the day’s high on triple digit gains. December closed above the 87 c/lb mark for the first time since August of 2022. 

The Cotlook A Index was 30 points stronger to 94.65 cents/lb on 7/24. The AWP for the week is 66.18 cents. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 87.07, up 191 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 86.99, up 184 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 86.73, up 163 points

 


