Triple Digit Rally for Midday Cattle

Fat cattle futures are rallying by $1.32 to $2.42 so far, as the feeders are up by as much as $2.27. Cash cattle sales are mostly unestablished for the week, from mostly $181 last week. USDA reported 9,169 head of feeder cattle were sold in the OKC Feeder Auction Review. Sales were mostly $5-10 lower for the steers and were $8-12 lower in the few heifers that sold (59% steer/38% heifer, and 44% +600lbs). The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 11/09 was $235.42 after another $1.59 drop.

Wholesale Boxed Beef fell on Tuesday with Choice down by $1.86 to $295.99 and Select $1.50 weaker to $267.74. Monday’s FI cattle slaughter was estimated at 125k head, compared to 122k last week and 127k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $177.575, up $2.650,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $178.725, up $3.475,

April 24 Cattle are at $180.625, up $3.175,

Cash Cattle Index was $180.080, from $185.00 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $230.600, down $0.125

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $230.250, up $1.950

