Triple Digit Rally for Cotton Futures

Monday’s cotton trade has the board near the highs with 128 to 144 point gains. Last week netted the December contract a 3 point gain.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 95.6 cents/lb for 8/4. The AWP for cotton increased by 45 points to 70.19 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/3.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.81, up 152 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.82, up 142 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.95, up 145 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

