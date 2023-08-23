Triple Digit Midweek Rally for Cotton

Midday quotes on the ICE show cotton futures are up 98 to 153 points. That leaves the Dec contract at a 226 point recovery for the week’s net move.

The daily classings data had 18,751 bales classed in TX on 8/21.

The 8/22 Cotlook A Index remained at 94.10 cents/lb. USDA’s DSQ had 13,561 bales sold for the season. The AWP for cotton is 71.14 cents/lb, effective through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.84, up 148 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.69, up 140 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.65, up 130 points

