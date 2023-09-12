Triple Digit Midday Gains in Hog Market

Hog futures are up by as much as 2% for midday. The other front months are 2 to 80 cents in the black. The National Average Base Hog price increased by $1.09 on Tuesday morning to $79.33. The 9/08 CME Lean Hog Index was back down by a dime to $86.17.

Pork cutout futures are also up by triple digits at midday. USDA saw the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value $1.73 stronger on Tuesday morning at $101.18. Monday’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 480k head, matching the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $84.075, up $1.525,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $76.125, up $1.475

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $95.350, up $1.500,

