Triple Digit Losses in Cotton Futures

Tuesday’s cotton session is trading down by 126 to 171 points so far.

The 9/4 Cotlook A Index was 205 points higher to 100.10 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 27,109 bales were sold for the week at an average price of 82.52 cents. The AWP for cotton is 71.56 cents. ICE Certified Stocks were 352 bales on 8/31.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 88.35, down 160 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.24, down 153 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.1, down 160 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.