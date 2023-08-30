News & Insights

Triple Digit Losses in Cattle Market

August 30, 2023 — 06:04 pm EDT

Front month cattle futures were down by $1.35 to $2.20 on Wednesday, flipping the October contract to a net loss for the week. The feeders also closed down by $0.65 to $1.52 on Wednesday. Both August fats and feeders are set to roll off the board tomorrow. USDA confirmed some light cash trade on Wednesday in the WCB from $184-186. The 8/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 3 cents stronger to $249.15. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Wednesday afternoon were $315.11 in Choice, up by 75 cents, and were $289.53 in Select, down by 15 cents. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 375k head for the week through Wednesday. That is 11k head above last week’s pace but trails the same week last year by 2k head. 

 

Aug 23 Cattle  closed at $178.800, down $2.200,

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $180.050, down $1.425,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $184.225, down $1.650,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $250.050, down $0.650

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $252.625, down $1.400

