Triple Digit Losses for Turnaround Tuesday Cotton Trades

Cotton is backing off by a penny to 112 points across the front months. The US dollar index futures were higher on Monday, but a cautiously higher crude oil market supported synthetic fiber prices, or at least expectations for same.

USDA’s monthly Crop Production on Friday cut cotton yield by 18 lbs/acre to 765 – now the weakest since 2003, though similar to 2015. That reduced supply by 310k bales to 12.78 million. USDA cut domestic use by 150k, and lowered the unaccounted line, for a net 100k bale tighter carryout of 3.1 million bales.

The Cotlook A index was 110 points weaker to 91.60 cents for 12/11. The Seam confirmed 4,039 bales were sold online on 12/08 for an average gross price of 75.86 cents. The AWP for the week was lowered by 55 points to 63.63 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 80.63, down 137 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.33, down 123 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 81.69, down 118 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.