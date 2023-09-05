Triple Digit Losses for Tuesday Cotton Futures

Cotton came out of the 3-day weekend with triple digit losses of as much as 161 points. The back months were also red, but stayed firmer with 68 to 87 point losses.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had the 6% of the crop remaining to set bolls as of 9/3. The report showed 32% of the crop had bolls opening, up from 25% last week and 33% on average.

The Seam reported 2,194 bales were sold on 9/1 for an average gross price of 78.86 cents. The 9/4 Cotlook A Index was 205 points higher to 100.10 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 71.56 cents. ICE Certified Stocks were 352 bales on 8/31.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 88.76, down 119 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 88.69, down 108 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.6, down 110 points

