Triple Digit Losses for Soybean Oil

November 01, 2023 — 06:11 pm EDT

remains 23 ¾ cents above the Nov, while the Nov/Nov spread tightened to 23 cents. Soymeal prices were mixed but mostly higher on Wednesday, ending within $2.20 of UNCH. Soybean Oil futures were the biggest mover of the complex, having dropped nearly 3% on the session.

The monthly NASS Fats and Oils report showed 174.75 mbu of soybeans were processed during the month of Sep. That was a 3.4% increase from August and was 4.3% above Sep ’22. The month’s soybean oil stockpile was 1.6 billion lbs, compared to 1.77b in August and 1.99b lbs in Sep ’22. 

Nov 23 Soybeans  closed at $12.91 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $12.48 1/4, up 8 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.15, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.28 3/4, up 4 cents,

