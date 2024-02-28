Triple Digit Losses for Midday Cattle

Front month cattle futures are down by as much as $1.40 through Wednesday’s midday. Cash trade was mostly unestablished for the week through Tuesday. USDA confirmed cash trade for finished cattle from $180.50 to $184 on Friday with solid volume. Feeder cattle futures are down by $3+ at midday with a $3.40 loss in the April contract. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $246.47 on 2/26, which was back down by 17 cents.

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were mixed again on Tuesday, as Choice dropped by 5 cents while Select increased by $2.41. The rib primals were $454.49 and $430.61 respectively. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 125k head for Tuesday which set the weekly total to 247k head. That compares to 229k head from last week and from 250k head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $184.600, down $1.000,

April 24 Cattle are at $186.075, down $1.650,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $181.800, down $1.775,

Cash Cattle Index was $183.000, from $179.00 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $249.375, down $3.625

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $254.800, down $4.150

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.