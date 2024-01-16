Triple Digit Losses for Lean Hogs

Nearby lean hog futures finished the session with $0.40 to $1.12 losses led by the Feb contract. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Tuesday morning was $45.90 in the PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index increased 7 cents to $66.55 on 1/12.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $87.79 on 1/16, up by 73 cents. Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 464k head for Tuesday, setting the week’s total at 842k head vs 910.7k head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $70.775, down $1.125,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $77.575, down $1.050

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $84.700, down $1.150,

