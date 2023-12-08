Triple Digit Losses for Hog Futures

The Thursday hog trade finished with prices 20-30 cents off their lows on $1.32 to $1.52 losses. The National Average Base Hog price was $2.61 weaker to $51.71. The CME Lean Hog Index fell by 17 cents to $69.43 for 12/05.

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 25,944 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 11/30. That was a 22% increase from the week prior. Total pork commitments outpace 2022 by 168k MT with 1.683 MMT on the books.

The monthly Census data put October pork shipments at 572.2 million lbs. That was a 12% increase from Sep and an 8 % increase vs. October ’22. The data showed the season’s total was 5.566 billion lbs, compared to 5.205 billion lbs from last year and 5.9 billion during 2021.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 17 cents stronger on Thursday afternoon to $83.37. USDA reported FI hog slaughter for the week at 1.946 million head through Thursday, compared to 1.93m last week and 1.956 million during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $67.550, down $0.000,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $67.775, down $1.525

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $81.400, down $0.800,

