Triple Digit Losses for Cotton After Yield Cut

Cotton futures are trading triple digits in the red, and are just 11 points off their daily lows. The March contract has printed a 200 point range from –147 to +54 points. Daily futures trading limits will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) since prices are back above 80 cents. USDA left the average cash price at 77 cents/lb.

USDA’s monthly data cut cotton yield by 18 lbs/acre to 765 – now the weakest since 2003, though similar to 2015 . That on net reduced supply by 310k bales to 12.78 million. USDA cut domestic use by 150k, and lowered the unaccounted line, for a net 100k bale tighter carryout of 3.1 million bales.

On the world stage, the WAOB showed cotton production was 540k bales lighter and stocks were up by 900k bales to 82.4 million. USDA increased the Chinese import by 500k to 11 million.

The NASS Cotton Ginnings report showed 8.481 million bales were ginned through Dec. That is 9% behind last year’s pace and 17% behind the average pace.

The Seam recorded another 7,605 bales sold on 12/06 for an average price of 4.26 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index backed off by 50 points back to 89.80 cents/lb. The AWP for the week was lowered by 55 points to 63.63 cents/lb. ICE stocks were shown at 6,186 bales for 12/5.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 81.25, down 134 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.83, down 124 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 82.21, down 108 points

