Triple Digit Losses for Cattle Futures

Live cattle are down by $2 to $2.55 at midday, as the feeders are also falling $2.40 to $2.67. USDA confirmed decent cash trade volume for Friday, mostly near $185. The 11/2 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 18 cents lower to $237.62.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice was another 93c weaker and Select was another 97 cents lower in the Monday AM update. USDA reported the week’s beef output was 525m lbs, 0.4% lower for the week and 5.6% below the same week last year. Slaughter was shown at 632k head for the week, compared to 336k last week and 668k during the same week last year. The year to date totals read 27.389 million head harvested and 22.46 billion lbs of beef produced.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $181.800, down $2.075,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $182.700, down $2.525,

April 24 Cattle are at $185.275, down $2.550,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $238.050, down $2.550

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $237.150, down $2.600

