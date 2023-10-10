Triple Digit Loss for Tuesday Cotton Trade

Cotton is fading by triple digits so far through Tuesday. The weekly Crop Progress update will be delayed until this afternoon because of the USDA holiday on Monday.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/6 was another 40 points weaker to 96.65. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.36 cents/lb, up 9 points for the week. ICE Certified Stocks were 39,817 bales on 10/04.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.25, down 135 points, May 24 Cotton is at 88.18, down 132 points, Jul 24 Cotton is at 88.11, down 124 points

