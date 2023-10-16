Triple Digit Loss for Monday Hog Futures

News & Insights

October 16, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Hogs dropped by as much as 1.7% across the front months to start the week. Dec was 80 cents off the low from May. The National Average Base Hog price was $2.75 stronger in the PM update to $74.82. The CME Lean Hog Index was $82.11 on 10/12, down by 31 cents. 

Pork cutout futures finished with $0.82 to $1.07 losses across the front month futures. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased 72 cents to $91.22 in the Monday PM report, with a $7.18 increase for bellies. The CME Fresh Bacon Index on 10/13 was $155.19, down $8.81. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter at 485k for Monday. That is 1k head below last week and is 2k less than the same week last year. 

 

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $68.300, down $1.200,

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $73.075, down $1.275

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $78.050, down $1.000,

