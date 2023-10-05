Triple Digit Hog Rally after Thursday Export Data

Hog futures finished the Thursday trading session with triple digit gains of as much as 4.5%. The December contract flipped back to a net gain for the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.48 lower on Thursday afternoon to $70.29. The CME Lean Hog Index was 27 cents lower on 10/03 to $84.28.

USDA reported 42,951 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 9/28. That was a 22-wk high, and was 25% above the same week last year led by sales to Mexico and China. The weekly update had 28k MT shipped, for a yearly total of 1.18 MMT. That remains 7% ahead of last year’s pace.

Monthly data from Census showed pork shipments were 526.7 million pounds in August. That was up 2.6% from Aug ’22 and was the second most on record. The 2023 total shipment was at 4.48 billion lbs, up 8% from last year’s pace.

Pork cutout futures went home on Thursday with $2.10 to $3.02 gains. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value recovered 34 cents to $94.98 on Thursday afternoon. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.935 million head. That is 12k head ahead of last week’s pace and is up 6k head yr/yr.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $80.900, up $0.975,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.275, up $3.100

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.000, down $0.025,

