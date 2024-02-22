News & Insights

Triple Digit Gains in Cotton Futures

February 22, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month cotton prices are trading 6 to 166 points higher. That has the front month contracts back in the black for the week’s move.  

 

The Cotlook A Index was 230 points weaker to 99.30 cents/lb. The updated AWP was listed at 73.44, another 340 points higher for the week. ICE certified stocks remained at 999 bales for 2/15. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 93.85, up 125 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 94.56, up 133 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 93.82, up 97 points

 

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

