Triple Digit Gains in Cotton Futures

Front month cotton prices are trading 6 to 166 points higher. That has the front month contracts back in the black for the week’s move.

The Cotlook A Index was 230 points weaker to 99.30 cents/lb. The updated AWP was listed at 73.44, another 340 points higher for the week. ICE certified stocks remained at 999 bales for 2/15.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 93.85, up 125 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 94.56, up 133 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 93.82, up 97 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

