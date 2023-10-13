Triple Digit Gains for Friday Cotton

With triple digit gains to round out the week, Dec futures are now sitting 79 points weaker for the week’s move. Current prices are up 42 to 142 points for the day.

USDA reported 43,399 RBs of cotton was sold for export during ht eweek that ended 10/5. That was a 7-wk low. Cotton exports were 104k RBs for a MYTD total of 1.61 million. That trails last year’s pace by 27%.

NASS Cotton Ginnings data showed 958,450 RB of cotton ginned as of October 1. That was down 12% from the same time last year, and showed 271,250 RB ginned in the last 2 weeks of September.

USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports had a 19 lb/acre reduction to yield – notably with a +207,000 in KS and a –131,000 in MO, TX was –54. That left the production number at 12.82 million bales, 310k smaller for the month. Exports were lowered by 100k bales to 12.2 million. Projected ending stocks tightened 200k bales to 2.8 million.

The Cotlook A Index was 95.85 cents/lb on 10/11, down by 140 points. USDA lowered the AWP for cotton by 130 points to 71.06. Cert Stocks were 43,571 bales on 10/11.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 86.26, up 134 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.92, up 126 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.85, up 122 points

