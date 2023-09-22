News & Insights

Triple Digit Gains for Friday Cattle

September 22, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler

The cattle board is up by $1.10 to $1.52 for the last trade day of the week. That has Oct futures back to break even for the week’s net move. USDA reported cash trade from $183 - $187 with most sales near $185 in the North. TX sales remain unestablished through Thursday. Feeder cattle futures are trading $0.90 to $1.35 in the black so far. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from 9/20 was 67 cents higher to $254.09.  

Analysts expect NASS to report a 2.3% lower inventory of ~11.023m head after the close. The full range of estimates for Sep 1 is from -3.1% to -1% from Sep ’22. Placements are expected to be 6.7% lower yr/yr on average. The average estimate for marketings is to be 94.7% of LY. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices increased in the Friday AM update. Choice was up $2.24 and Select was $1.30 higher. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 498k head through Thursday. That is down 4k head from last week and is 13k head behind the same week last year. 

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $186.700, up $1.725,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $191.050, up $1.550,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $195.300, up $1.225,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.480, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $254.100, up $0.825

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $258.975, up $1.200

